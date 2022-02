Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has directed that his Chief of Staff, Ephraim Inyang-yen, be relieved of his position. The governors directive was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday. In the letter titled Appreciation of Your Service, Emmanuel lauded Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper