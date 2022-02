Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has appointed Hassan Gusau as the new Deputy Governor of the state, following the removal of Aliyu Gusau. Until his appointment, Hassan was the Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly. The appointment followed the removal of Gusau by the state House of Assembly at its Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information