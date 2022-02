Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and the Minsiter of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday, attended the funeral service of the wife of Senator Teslim Folarin, Angela. Angela, 47, died on January 28 in the United Kingdom and her remains were buried in Ibadan after the service held at Sacred Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper