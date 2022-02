In an effort to beef up security on its campuses, the University of Benin and Bionomics Nigeria Limited on Tuesday signed a Memoradum of Understanding for the provision of 1000 CCTV cameras. The cameras will be installed in the main campus in Ugbowu and the one in Ekhuaun. The agreement will run for 15 years Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

