600 varsity students to get internship at Edo modular refinery

By
Headliners
-
3



Six hundred students across engineering disciplines from each of the top six Nigerian universities have been offered internship programmes by the management of Duport Midstream Company Limited. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Akintoye Akindele, who made the pledge on Wednesday during an inspection tour of the facility, dubbed the Energy Park, alongside other Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

