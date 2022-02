The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is expected to sign the much-anticipated Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2021 on Friday, The PUNCH has learnt. This was revealed on Wednesday by an authoritative source in the Presidency, who confirmed that Buhari would assent the bill around noon on Friday. In the past few weeks, Nigerians have Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper