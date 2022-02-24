Invasion: No plans to engage in military support for Ukraine, says Australia

Amid condemnations and sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that there were no plans to engage the Australian military in support of Ukraine. The Cable News Network reported that, although Morrison called Russias invasion of Ukraine brutal and unprovoked, he said that the Ukrainian government Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
