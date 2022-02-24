Ukraine: Were closely watching situation after Russian attack, says China

China on Thursday called for restraint on all sides after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on Ukraine, while saying the military operation should not be described as an invasion. Putin announced the launch of a major military offensive and ground troops crossed into the country from several directions on Thursday, with explosions heard Read More



