Illicit drugs: Police nab 26-year-old over mothers death in Gombe





A 26-year-old Garba Abubakar from Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly killing his biological mother. Parading the suspect on Thursday, Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaita, said Garba allegedly murdered his mother because she always warned him against excessive intake of hard drugs. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

