Nude photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo gov, Ohakim

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court Abuja, on Thursday, struck out a criminal charge filed against a former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim by the Federal Government. Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpaleke were being prosecuted by the Federal Government for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja-based businesswoman, Chinyere Amuchienwa. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
