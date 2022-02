A Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi, on Thursday, dismissed a motion filed by Sesug Akume seeking the trial judge to recuse himself from the N150m libel suit instituted by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, against him and the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyole Sowore. Akume had filed a motion seeking a declaration that the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper