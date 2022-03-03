Again, Reps reject bill to bar public officers children from foreign schools

The House of Representatives has rejected a bill seeking to regulate how children of public officers enroll in schools outside the shores of Nigeria. It faced stiff opposition at the second reading on Thursday. The legislation is titled A Bill for an Act to Regulate International Studies for Wards and Children of Nigerian Public Officers, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

