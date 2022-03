Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, announced a 100 per cent increment in capital subvention to Lagos State Employment Trust Fund. The governor also said his administration, in the last three years, had committed over N10 billion in grant to strengthen LSEFTs activities, supporting 34,000 MSMEs through the intervention. Sanwo-Olu made the announcement at Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper