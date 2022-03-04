Ill remain in Chelsea despite Abramovichs decision Tuchel





Thomas Tuchel has pledged his future to Chelsea amid Roman Abramovichs decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club. Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich revealed his decision to sell Chelsea on Wednesday night after 19 years as owner. Chelsea have already received several serious bids, with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and American magnate Todd Boehly teaming up in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information