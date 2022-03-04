Illegal logging: Edo govt to recruit youths for forest protection





As part of measures to checkmate activities of illegal wood loggers, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has disclosed plans to recruits youths for purpose of protecting forests across the state. This as the governor ordered the immediate disbandment of all members of the vigilante group in Inikorogha, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information