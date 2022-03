The Nigerian Communication Commission says at least 195.4 million phone subscribers are in the country as of December 2021. NCCs Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the ongoing 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna. He also noted that subscribers to Internet stood at 141 million, adding that with a broadband connection of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information