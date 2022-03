Russias defence ministry announced a partial ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two besieged cities, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate. Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha, it said. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper