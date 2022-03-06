Some civil society organisations have called on all presidential aspirants to save Nigerians the stress of having to face more issues than they already have by making sure they are healthy enough to contest the exalted seat. Speaking in separate interviews with Sunday PUNCH, the Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Auwal Rafsanjani, and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today CSOs reject sick, aged presidential candidates, North-Central group insists on Bello