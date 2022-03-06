Fuel scarcity: Probe spending on refineries or face litigation, SERAP tells Buhari





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, and anti-corruption agencies to probe the spending on the countrys four refineries. The organisation also asked the president to order a probe into the alleged Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information