The Police Command in Ogun State on Sunday said it arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, for allegedly defiling his wifes cousin at the Hallelujah area in Ifo. Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun. Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper