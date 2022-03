The Peoples Democratic Party has clarified that it was yet to release time for the 2023 general election. The main opposition party explained that the timetable being circulated online was fake and did not emanate from the party. The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made the clarification in a statement on Sunday titled, Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information