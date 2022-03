Lagos State first lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, has condemned the killing of of Miss Oluwabamise Ayanwole who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit and was later found dead. Sanwo-Olu described the killing as sad, shocking, and devastating. The Lagos State governors wife said this while leading a rally of women from Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper