Heavily armed security operatives on Tuesday stormed the iconic Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State ahead of a planned protest over the barbaric murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole. The PUNCH gathered that the security operatives were deployed by the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, amongst others. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Slain BRT passenger: Security operatives storm Ojota ahead of planned protest