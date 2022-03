There was heavy security presence at Osogbo City Stadium on Tuesday as Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State elects its candidate for the 2022 governorship election. 2018 governorship candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke is coming up against Prince Dotun Babayemi and Mr. Sanya Ominrin for the ticket. Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dele Adeleke and Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information