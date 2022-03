Veronica Aina has emerged as the winner of the inaugural British High Commissioner for the Day competition. She was hosted by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Womens Day, Aina is a 23-year-old lawyer who was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 2021. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

