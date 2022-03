Kylian Mbappe was passed fit to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. PSG was given a scare when Mbappe picked up a knock in training on Monday but PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino had indicated the striker would recover and so it proved. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

