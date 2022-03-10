The Federal Government should give serious penalty for the serious economic sabotage carried out by importers of the bad fuel which has caused serious pains to Nigerians, a human rights organisation, under the aegis of Youth Arise for Undiluted Leadership And Development Initiative, has said. The organisation also demanded the sack of the heads of Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today CSO demands inquest into bad fuel, replacement of damaged automobiles