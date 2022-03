In a bid to stop transmission of Lassa fever, the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology has begun extermination of rats in markets across the state. The Chairman, Governing Council of the College, Dr Ola Ogundiwin, and the Provost of the College, Siji Ganiyu, said this at a press briefing in Ibadan on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper