Russia accuses US of funding biological weapons research in Ukraine

By
Headliners
-
13



Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, as Moscow stepped up its campaign to gain control of key Ukrainian cities. Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a televised briefing that the purpose of this and other Pentagon-funded biological research in Ukraine Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR