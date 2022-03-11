2023: INECs non-recognition confirms APCs ineligibility for elections -PDP

By
Headliners
-
1



The main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, has said the non-recognition of the activities of the ruling All Progressives Congress by the Independent National Electoral Commission further confirms its position that the APC lacks the legitimacy and statutory requisites to participate in the 2023 general elections. The PUNCH had earlier reported that INEC refused to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR