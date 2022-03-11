Ukraine: Chelseas bank account suspended by Barclays

Chelseas bank account has been temporarily suspended by Barclays in the wake of Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government. The clubs credit cards have also temporarily been suspended. The reason behind the suspension is that the bank requires time to assess the licence Chelsea have been given to continue football-related activities, Skysports reports. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
