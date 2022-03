The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has consoled families of victims of bandits attack on the 1 battalion Dukku Barracks in Birnin Kebbi. The governor expressed his condolences on Friday when he attended special prayers in the barracks central mosque for restoration of peace and for victims of the attack. The News Agency of Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information