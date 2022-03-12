Evans co-defendant sentenced to five years for sale of firearms





An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday sentenced Frank Udeme, one of the co-defendants of the convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to five years in Kirikiri Correctional Centre. Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Udeme for selling firearms to Evans after he pleaded guilty to the charge. The judge ordered that the sentence would







Source: Punch Newspaper

