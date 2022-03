The Nigerian Ports Authority has flagged off the first non-oil export processing terminal, situated in Ibeshe-Ikorodu, Lagos State. The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, at the ceremony on Friday, said that the facility would enhance efforts to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil exports. A statement by the General Manager, Corporate and Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper