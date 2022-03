Former world number one Andy Murray notched a milestone win on Friday at the Indian Wells ATP Masters hardcourt tennis tournament. Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion now ranked 88th in the world and playing on a wildcard invitation, rallied after a dismal first set to beat Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 in Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

