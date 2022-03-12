Three robbers set ablaze for stealing musical equipment in Delta





Three suspected robbers have been reportedly burnt alive by an angry mob in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State over alleged theft of musical equipment belonging to a local Disc Jockey (DJ). Saturday PUNCH gathered that the incident occurred on Friday at Ofuoma community, near Afiesere, Ughelli. Eyewitnesses said two suspected robbers Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information