Gowon appeals for peaceful coexistence among Plateau residents





Elder statesman and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has appealed to Plateau residents on peaceful coexistence to stimulate development. Gowon made the call while unveiling the redesigned oldest golf course in Nigeria, Rayfield 1913 on Saturday in Jos. He said that Plateau people and Nigerians should explore all necessary measures in the pursuit Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information