PDP hits back, says Buhari, APC exemplify arrogance in failure





The Peoples Democratic Party has described the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) led All Progressives Congress regime as a perfect example of arrogance in failure. The PUNCH had on Saturday, March 12, reported that the President took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party, saying the platform failed both as ruling and opposition party. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

