Flourish Sebastine scored a hat-trick to hand Falconets a 3-1 win over hosts Senegal in their Costa Rica U-20 World Cup qualifiers on Saturday in Thies. With the victory, the two-time World Cup silver medallists have all but assured themselves of a spot at this year's U-20 Women's World Cup finals after their sterling performance.







Source: Punch Newspaper

