Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, on Monday, faulted the Lagos State Police Command over its stance on a 10-month-old baby caught with a dispatch rider, Williams Tadule, in the Sangotedo area of the state. HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, alleged that the police were trying Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper