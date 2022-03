The Governor of Anambra State, Dr Willie Obiano, has announced the dissolution of his cabinet and termination of the appointments of cabinet members and aides with effect from Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The notice of termination is contained in a circular signed on Monday by the Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper