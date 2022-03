Adeola Asaolu, daughter of the late Olu of Araromi, Olawale Fatoyinbo, was on Monday installed as the Regent of Araromi community in Ondo State. She will be formally inaugurated on March 16, 2022. Speaking to newsmen after her installation, the regent assured all sons and daughters of Araromi that she was ready for the big Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper