Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked the West African Examinations Council with the need to ensure its curriculum reflects the 21st-century reality. This, he said, will ensure Africa bridge the gap in areas of world-class young people with strong interpersonal, innovative, entrepreneurial, critical, and creative thinking skills needed for development in the digital age. Osinbajo Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper