A consultant pathologist at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Waheed Oluogun, on Wednesday said death of the late Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile, Timothy Adegoke, was caused by severe haemorrhage secondary to severe traumatic injury. Oluogun, the 5th prosecution witness, being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, M. Omosun, told Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper