Dr Chidi Achebe, the second son of Africas legendary novelist, late Chinua Achebe, has won the 2022 prestigious John and Samuel Bard Award in the United States, for excellence in medicine and science. On hearing the news, the outgoing governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, and the governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo, expressed their delight and congratulated Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper