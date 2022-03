Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has returned from his medical leave abroad, to take over the leadership of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. This was contained in a press statement signed by his Director-General (Press and Media Affairs), Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Thursday. Mohammed said that Buni Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper