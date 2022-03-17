Families, kings cant participate in monarchs installation, burial Ogun traditionalists





Traditional worshippers in Ogun State have again warned Muslims, Christians and those they described as recalcitrant Obas to steer clear of the burial and installation rites of monarchs in the state. The traditionalists issued the warning on Wednesday almost three months after the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, signed the new Obaship law in the state.







Source: Punch Newspaper

