Yoruba Nation self determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has approached Federal High Courts sitting in Osogbo and Ado Ekiti, asking for an order directing the Attorney General of the Federation and Independent National Electoral Commission to suspend plans to hold governorship election in Ekiti and Osun state. A statement signed by the groups Communications Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ilana Oodua asks court to stop Ekiti, Osun gov elections