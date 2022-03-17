Russia attacks Ukrainian theatre sheltering over 1,000 civilians





Ukraine claimed on Thursday that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, with the toll yet unknown. Officials posted images showing the once gleaming whitewashed three-storey theatre hollowed out and ablaze, with bricks and scaffolding piled high. The invaders destroyed the Drama Theatre. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

