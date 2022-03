The Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has made his first three appointments hours after he was sworn in as the state governor. Those appointed include Secretary to the State Government, Accountant General, and Deputy Chief Of Staff/State Chief of Protocol. The appointees are Professor Solo Osita Chukwulobelu as SSG; Dr Sir Chukwudi Okoli as Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

